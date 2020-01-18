League One highlights and round-up: Rotherham stay top, Wycombe win late

Rotherham remain leaders of Sky Bet League One after their home win over Bristol Rovers was matched by Wycombe who hit back for a dramatic victory against lowly Rochdale.

The leaders hit Rovers with two goals in two second-half minutes as Kyle Vassell (51) and Michael Smith (53) headed in, with Chiedozie Ogbene providing the cross both times.

Ogbene then added a third goal as Rotherham made their superiority tell to win 3-0.

Wycombe fought back to earn a 2-1 win at home to Rochdale who took the lead through Ian Henderson.

The hosts were level before the break through Jason McCarthy, whose cross sailed straight in, and Joe Jacobsen sealed the comeback with a penalty in injury-time.

Ipswich remain in the hunt for automatic promotion after hitting back to win 2-1 at Tranmere.

Central defender Manny Monthe gave Tranmere an unexpected lead but Flynn Downes and Kayden Jackson earned Ipswich all three points.

Coventry are fourth after Jordan Shipley's long-range strike secured a 1-0 victory at Doncaster.

Gillingham took the lead through Tarique Fosu but promotion hopefuls Oxford hit back through an Olly Lee penalty to earn a 1-1 draw.

Joe Piggott scored the only goal as AFC Wimbledon beat Peterborough 1-0 and Portsmouth triumphed by the same score at Bolton thanks to a scrambled goal from defender Christian Burgess.

Tyreece John-Jules scored as Lincoln beat Blackpool 1-0 and Sunderland's victory at MK Dons by the same score was earned by Lynden Gooch's effort.

Charlie Kelman and a Jason Demetriou penalty saw Southend win 2-1 at fellow strugglers Accrington, whose goal came from Dion Charles.

Lewis Coyle and Paul Coutts netted for Fleetwood who twice came from behind to draw 2-2 at home to Shrewsbury.

The visitors scored through Shaun Whalley and Jason Cummings.