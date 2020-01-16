Rochdale teenager Luke Matheson

Here are this week's EFL Performers of the Weekend from League One and League Two.

Each week on the Sky Sports EFL Podcast, we bring you the top three performing players from the weekend in the Championship, League One and League Two, according to WhoScored.com.

Unfortunately we couldn't bring you the latter two divisions on Monday's episode, but now here they are!

League One

Kyle Vassell, Rotherham - 8.96

The undeniable match-winner, Vassell had a direct hand in all three of Rotherham's goals, scoring two and assisting the other, in an impressive victory at Oxford.



Luke Matheson, Rochdale - 8.79

17-year-old Matheson netted his first league goal of the season and first in all competitions since finding the net at Old Trafford last year, whilst creating four chances and completing three dribbles.



Charlie Wyke, Sunderland - 8.68

Scoring the first goal in an emphatic 4-0 win over league leaders Wycombe with one of four shots, Wyke also created three chances and won nine aerial duels.

League Two

Ollie Palmer, Crawley - 8.79

Palmer scored both of Crawley's goals in a 2-1 win over Bradford from five shots in total, while creating a further two chances.



Jonny Smith, Oldham - 8.72

Smith scored his fourth goal of the season with one of eight attempts against Macclesfield, whilst completing four dribbles and creating three chances.

Luke Jephcott, Plymouth - 8.65

19-year-old forward Jephcott has enjoyed a dream start to life in senior football, netting twice for a second game in succession, while completing 88.2 per cent of his passes.