League One highlights and round-up: Peterborough, Sunderland win

Lynden Gooch inspired Sunderland's win

Peterborough made it six Sky Bet League One wins in a row to move within a point of leaders Rotherham after a 4-0 win over Southend - with all the goals coming in the second half.

Siriki Dembele opened the scoring five minutes after half-time when he strode forward and fired home, before Jack Taylor lashed home a second from the edge of the box after 57 minutes.

Ivan Toney wrapped it up with a late brace, rounding goalkeeper Mark Oxley and rolling the ball into the net before heading home from a corner.

The Millers were not in action and have two games in hand on Posh.

Coventry climbed up to third after a late effort from Matt Godden earned a 1-0 win over previously in-form Portsmouth.

Callum O'Hare lifted the ball over the defence for Godden to drill into the bottom corner.

Sunderland recorded back-to-back victories with a 3-0 win over Rochdale at the Stadium of Light. The Black Cats made a quick start and Lynden Gooch volleyed them ahead from a Chris Maguire cross in the 11th minute before Maguire's attempted cross deflected off Eoghan O'Connell and looped over Robert Sanchez five minutes later.

Gooch then bagged his second of the game after Luke O'Nien's effort had been blocked.

Wycombe suffered a fourth loss in seven games after Paddy Madden's strike earned 10-man Fleetwood a 1-0 victory.

Ched Evans was dismissed for a foul on Jason McCarthy midway through the second half, before Barrie McKay's low cross across the box was met by Madden to settle the game after 75 minutes.

Ipswich ended a run of three successive defeats but a 0-0 draw at AFC Wimbledon leaves them outside the play-offs.

Goals from Fejiri Okenabirhie and Niall Ennis saw Doncaster beat Bolton 2-1, who replied through Joe Dodoo (57).

Matt Taylor's last-minute goal saw Oxford snatch a 2-2 draw at Burton.

Rob Dickie's own goal handed the Brewers a first-half lead but Dan Agyei got Oxford back into the game. Jamie Murphy restored Burton's lead before Taylor struck.

Brandon Hanlan earned Gillingham a 3-2 win at Blackpool in a thrilling finish.

The Gills looked to be heading for a 2-1 victory after goals from John Akinde and Regan Charles-Cook turned things around following Armand Gnanduillet's early opener.

Nathan Delfouneso thought he had secured a point for Blackpool in stoppage time but the Gills went down the other end and Hanlan bagged a winner.

Strikes from Bobby Grant and Jordan Clark saw Accrington win 2-0 at Shrewsbury, Lincoln and MK Dons drew 1-1 and Tranmere and Bristol Rovers played out a goalless draw.