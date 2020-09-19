League One highlights and round-up: Ipswich, Lincoln, Hull win

Ipswich, Lincoln and Hull maintained their perfect starts to the League One season with second consecutive victories.

All three left it late, with Ipswich defeating Bristol Rovers 2-0, Lincoln beating MK Dons 2-1 and Hull edging a 1-0 win against Crewe.

Ipswich, who top the table on goal difference, were being held by Bristol Rovers until the unfortunate Max Ehmer put through his own net 10 minutes from time, while Jon Nolan added a second.

A Jorge Grant penalty put Lincoln ahead early on but Joe Mason levelled in the 59th minute and the Imps had to wait until the 78th minute for Tom Hopper to clinch the three points.

Hull were being held by Crewe until the 81st minute, when Mallik Wilks netted the winner.

Fleetwood looked set to join them only for Peterborough to score twice in injury time.

Callum Camps put Joey Barton's side ahead in the 55th minute and they held onto their lead until the first minute of injury time, when Jack Taylor equalised.

Posh surely would have settled for a point but they grabbed all three through Sammie Szmodics four minutes later.

Crewe are one of four teams still to pick up a point along with Rochdale, who play Portsmouth on Sunday, Oxford and Wigan.

Oxford have yet to get going this season and were beaten 2-0 at home by Sunderland - Luke O'Nien and Lynden Gooch scoring the goals.

Wigan went down 3-2 at home to Gillingham. Joe Garner gave the Latics the lead in the 21st minute but Jordan Graham cancelled that out a minute later and then put the Gills ahead on the half-hour mark.

Trae Coyle made it 3-1 in the 62nd minute and, although Kal Naismith quickly pulled one back, the Latics could not find an equaliser.

There were eight goals at Loftus Road, where AFC Wimbledon and Plymouth shared the points in a 4-4 draw.

Wimbledon twice came from behind, with Joe Pigott cancelling out George Cooper's opener before Shane McLoughlin did the same to Conor Grant either side of half-time.

Pigott put Wimbledon ahead with his second on the hour mark and Ryan Longman made it four but Niall Canavan and Dominic Telford scored within two minutes to earn Plymouth a point.

CJ Hamilton scored either side of half-time to give Blackpool and their 1,000 fans a 2-0 victory over Swindon.

Doncaster were impressive 3-1 winners over Charlton at The Valley. Madger Gomes, a Charlie Barker own goal and Tyreece John-Jules put Rovers three up before Conor Washington pulled one back.

All three goals came in the last 18 minutes as Burton defeated Accrington 2-1.

Joe Pritchard cancelled out Joe Powell's opener but John Brayford scored the winner for Albion three minutes from time.

Northampton were 2-1 winners at Shrewsbury, with Mark Marshall and Sam Hoskins scoring either side of Shaun Whalley's equaliser for the Shrews.