League One highlights and round-up: Leaders Peterborough beaten, Sunderland also lose

Peterborough crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Crewe to see their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One cut.

Harry Pickering and Charlie Kirk scored for Alex as the hosts collected their third win of the season. The pair wrapped the game up before half-time to condemn Posh to defeat.

It allowed Hull to close the gap on the leaders to a point after they beat 10-man Burton 2-0.

The Tigers moved into second place after Mallik Wilks and Hakeeb Adelakun's second-half goals. Burton remain second bottom and had Sam Hughes sent off after just 18 minutes for two yellow cards.

Sunderland slipped to a 2-1 defeat to MK Dons at the Stadium of Light to remain sixth.

Scott Fraser's second-half penalty won it for Russell Martin's side, who climb to 14th in the table. Cameron Jerome had earlier cancelled out Max Power's deflected sixth-minute opener.

Fleetwood closed in on the Black Cats with a thumping 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

Joey Barton's side are two points outside the play-off spots following Callum Camps' brace, Ched Evans' penalty and Paddy Madden's strike. Josh Grant scored on the hour for the hosts, who dropped to 18th.

Matt Smith's injury-time strike rescued a point for new Swindon boss John Sheridan in a thrilling 3-3 draw at fellow strugglers Shrewsbury.

Quickfire goals from Aaron Pierre and Matthew Millar put the hosts 2-0 up before Joel Grant pulled a goal back.

Dave Edwards made it 3-1 but Hallam Hope started Swindon's comeback before Smith's late leveller kept the visitors just above the drop zone.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Russell's second-minute goal earned Accrington a 1-0 win at Northampton.