League One highlights and round-up: Leaders Peterborough beaten, Sunderland also lose

Peterborough suffer first defeat in nine games in Sky Bet League One, losing 2-0 at Crewe; Scott Fraser's penalty gives MK Dons 2-1 win at Sunderland; Hull move into second spot after 2-0 win at home to Burton

Fill 2 Copy 11 Created with Sketch.

Saturday 14 November 2020 17:52, UK

Peterborough crashed to a 2-0 defeat at Crewe to see their lead at the top of Sky Bet League One cut.

Watch League One goals and highlights

Watch League One goals and highlights

Head here to see all the League One goals and highlights...

Harry Pickering and Charlie Kirk scored for Alex as the hosts collected their third win of the season. The pair wrapped the game up before half-time to condemn Posh to defeat.

It allowed Hull to close the gap on the leaders to a point after they beat 10-man Burton 2-0.

The Tigers moved into second place after Mallik Wilks and Hakeeb Adelakun's second-half goals. Burton remain second bottom and had Sam Hughes sent off after just 18 minutes for two yellow cards.

preview image 1:39
Highlights of Crewe's 2-0 home win over Peterborough

Plymouth Argyle
Portsmouth

Monday 16th November 7:30pm Kick off 7:45pm

Sunderland slipped to a 2-1 defeat to MK Dons at the Stadium of Light to remain sixth.

Trending

Scott Fraser's second-half penalty won it for Russell Martin's side, who climb to 14th in the table. Cameron Jerome had earlier cancelled out Max Power's deflected sixth-minute opener.

preview image 2:09
Highlights of MK Dons' 2-1 victory at Sunderland

Fleetwood closed in on the Black Cats with a thumping 4-1 win at Bristol Rovers.

Also See:

Joey Barton's side are two points outside the play-off spots following Callum Camps' brace, Ched Evans' penalty and Paddy Madden's strike. Josh Grant scored on the hour for the hosts, who dropped to 18th.

Matt Smith's injury-time strike rescued a point for new Swindon boss John Sheridan in a thrilling 3-3 draw at fellow strugglers Shrewsbury.

preview image 2:00
Highlights of the 3-3 draw between Shrewsbury and Swindon

Quickfire goals from Aaron Pierre and Matthew Millar put the hosts 2-0 up before Joel Grant pulled a goal back.

Dave Edwards made it 3-1 but Hallam Hope started Swindon's comeback before Smith's late leveller kept the visitors just above the drop zone.

Elsewhere, Jonathan Russell's second-minute goal earned Accrington a 1-0 win at Northampton.

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Win £250,000 for free on Saturday!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Watch Live with NOW TV