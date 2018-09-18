Ashton Gate to undergo £100m expansion
The Bristol Flyers basketball team will take up residence within the new sporting quarter
Last Updated: 18/09/18 12:08pm
Ashton Gate, the home to Bristol City FC and the Bristol Bears rugby team, is to get a £100m development.
The centrepiece for the proposed development will be the Ashton Gate Sports and Convention Centre, a 4,000-capacity venue that will become the permanent home for the Bristol Flyers basketball team.
Proposed by Ashton Gate Ltd, the plans also includes additional housing, offices, a multi-storey car park and two hotels, all part of a regeneration of the area.
Chair of Ashton Gate, Martin Griffiths says it has always been their aspiration to develop the area further after successfully redeveloping the stadium in 2016 at a cost of £45m.
He said: "It has been more than two years in the planning to ensure that Phase II of Ashton Gate's redevelopment into a city quarter focused on sport and entertainment was indeed viable, sustainable and most importantly achievable."
Tuesday's announcement marks the start of an extensive consultation process.