Ashton Gate to undergo £100m expansion

Ashton Gate will now be the home of Bristol City's football, rugby and basketball teams

Ashton Gate, the home to Bristol City FC and the Bristol Bears rugby team, is to get a £100m development.

The centrepiece for the proposed development will be the Ashton Gate Sports and Convention Centre, a 4,000-capacity venue that will become the permanent home for the Bristol Flyers basketball team.

Proposed by Ashton Gate Ltd, the plans also includes additional housing, offices, a multi-storey car park and two hotels, all part of a regeneration of the area.

Chair of Ashton Gate, Martin Griffiths says it has always been their aspiration to develop the area further after successfully redeveloping the stadium in 2016 at a cost of £45m.

He said: "It has been more than two years in the planning to ensure that Phase II of Ashton Gate's redevelopment into a city quarter focused on sport and entertainment was indeed viable, sustainable and most importantly achievable."

Tuesday's announcement marks the start of an extensive consultation process.