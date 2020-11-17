Bristol City close training ground after coronavirus outbreak before Derby match

Bristol City have closed their training ground after an outbreak of coronavirus at the Championship club at the weekend.

The Robins shut their Failand base following "a number" of positive cases and it will not reopen until Thursday, when another round of tests will take place.

Dean Holden's side host managerless Derby in the Championship on Saturday after the international break.

A club statement read: "Over the weekend of Saturday, November 7th and Sunday, November 8th, several individuals within the Bristol City testing bubble of players and staff displayed Covid-19 symptoms.

"The whole Bristol City testing bubble were subsequently tested, and a number of positive tests were recorded from players and staff.

"Those individuals who tested positive are currently in the 10-day self-isolation period as per Public Health England and EFL updated medical guidance and information, October 2020.

"In consultation with the EFL medical advisors, the club's Failand training ground is closed until Thursday, November 19th.

"There will be another round of testing ahead of training resuming on Thursday, in preparation for the Sky Bet Championship match against Derby County on Saturday, November 21st."

Bristol City are fifth in the table ahead of meeting bottom club Derby, who look set to be under the guidance of an interim coaching team including captain Wayne Rooney following the dismissal of Phillip Cocu on Saturday.