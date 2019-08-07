Scott McKenna remains Nottingham Forest transfer target from Aberdeen

Scott McKenna has submitted a transfer request at Aberdeen but played for them at the weekend

Nottingham Forest remain keen on signing Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, despite the player flying to Croatia for the Dons' Europa League tie against Rijeka on Thursday.

Forest have had two offers for the Scotland centre-back turned down in this transfer window but hope to complete a deal before Thursday's 5pm deadline.

1:32 Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen with Hearts. Highlights of the Scottish Premiership match between Aberdeen with Hearts.

McKenna submitted a transfer request on Saturday which was rejected by Aberdeen and he subsequently played in Sunday's 3-2 win over Hearts.

The Scottish Premiership side are understood to value McKenna at around £7m and are unwilling to sell the player unless that valuation is met.

McKenna played 39 times in all competitions for Aberdeen last season and has featured in all of their games to date in the current campaign.

