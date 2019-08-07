Scott McKenna remains Nottingham Forest transfer target from Aberdeen
Last Updated: 07/08/19 4:23pm
Nottingham Forest remain keen on signing Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna, despite the player flying to Croatia for the Dons' Europa League tie against Rijeka on Thursday.
Forest have had two offers for the Scotland centre-back turned down in this transfer window but hope to complete a deal before Thursday's 5pm deadline.
McKenna submitted a transfer request on Saturday which was rejected by Aberdeen and he subsequently played in Sunday's 3-2 win over Hearts.
The Scottish Premiership side are understood to value McKenna at around £7m and are unwilling to sell the player unless that valuation is met.
McKenna played 39 times in all competitions for Aberdeen last season and has featured in all of their games to date in the current campaign.
Cosgrove hat-tricks sparks Aberdeen
Sam Cosgrove scored a hat-trick as Aberdeen sealed their place in the third qualifying round of the Europa League with a 5-0 win over Georgian side Chikhura Sachkhere.
Follow Deadline Day on Sky Sports
It's Transfer Deadline Day for the Premier League and Championship on Thursday, August 8 and Sky Sports will be bringing you all the latest news on who your club is signing.
Start your day with Deadline Day Breakfast (6am) ahead of a special Good Morning Transfers show (9am), with Deadline Day - The Countdown (4pm) taking you to the 5pm deadline.
The Transfer Show - Deadline Day at 6pm will analyse the big moves before Deadline Day at Ten rounds up all the transfer headlines.
Watch more games this season for less with our Total Football Offer. Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Premier League channels for just £18 extra a month.