Luke Freeman: Nottingham Forest midfielder to return in 2021 after hernia operation

Sheffield United loanee Luke Freeman expected to be out for up to four weeks after travelling to Germany for hernia operation

Saturday 12 December 2020 18:32, UK

BLACKBURN, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 17: Luke Freeman of Nottingham Forest during the Sky Bet Championship match between Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest at Ewood Park on October 17, 2020 in Blackburn, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Nottingham Forest's Luke Freeman is expected to be out for between three and four weeks after a successful hernia operation. 

The midfielder has been to Germany to correct the problem, which has kept him out of the last six Championship games, including Saturday's loss to Brentford.

Freeman had made nine league appearances, scoring once, since joining on loan from Sheffield United in the summer, but played just a few late minutes in his last outing against Barnsley in November.

Forest have failed to win since, losing five and drawing once as they sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship.

