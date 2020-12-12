Luke Freeman: Nottingham Forest midfielder to return in 2021 after hernia operation

Nottingham Forest's Luke Freeman is expected to be out for between three and four weeks after a successful hernia operation.

The midfielder has been to Germany to correct the problem, which has kept him out of the last six Championship games, including Saturday's loss to Brentford.

Freeman had made nine league appearances, scoring once, since joining on loan from Sheffield United in the summer, but played just a few late minutes in his last outing against Barnsley in November.

Forest have failed to win since, losing five and drawing once as they sit 21st in the Sky Bet Championship.