Nottingham Forest sign Keylor Navas, Jonjo Shelvey and Felipe to take their signings to 28 since the summer

Nottingham Forest have signed PSG goalkeeper Keylor Navas, midfielder Jonjo Shelvey from Newcastle and defender Felipe from Atletico Madrid to take their number of signings to 29 since the summer.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Navas, who won three Champions League titles with Real Madrid, has moved to the City Ground on loan until the end of the season.

Navas is still in Paris, but could be in contention for huge Premier League game against Leeds at the City Ground on Saturday, if Dean Henderson is still absent with a thigh injury.

Meanwhile, Shelvey has joined Forest on a two-and-a-half-year contract to bring an end to his seven-year spell at Newcastle, while Felipe has signed a one-and-a-half-year deal.

Shelvey said goodbye to Newcastle fans on the pitch at half-time during their Carabao Cup semi-final second-leg win over Southampton, after he made 202 appearances for the Magpies.

Shelvey, who will wear the No 6 shirt, told the club's official website: "It's a pleasure to be here. As soon as I found out Forest were interested, it caught my eye straight away and I just couldn't wait to get down here.

"It's a fantastic football club that has so much history and I'm really looking forward to getting started.

"My main goal straight away is to fight for my place in the team and stay there. It's not going to be easy because there's a lot of competition for places, but it's a challenge I'm really looking forward to and the competitiveness can only help the team going forward.

"I spoke to Eddie Howe and he had such good words to say about Steve Cooper. I previously knew of him from my time at Liverpool, so I knew what a fantastic coach he was, but meeting him for the first time has been a breath of fresh air.

"He's told me what he expects and the high standards he sets, so I hope I can come and help the team push to stay in the Premier League. I've been in this league a long time, I know what it takes to stay up and what it takes to get a good team to gel, so I'm looking forward to getting started and working with the players that are here."

Meanwhile, experienced defender Felipe told the club's official website: "It was a dream of mine to play in the Premier League and I'm really excited to be part of this wonderful, fast-growing club.

"You can see it's a club looking to really grow. It's a big challenge for me and I made a clear decision to be part of the history here and grow with the club."

Nottingham Forest's 28 signings this season

Permanent

Taiwo Awoniyi, Union Berlin

Giulian Biancone, Troyes

Moussa Niakhate, Mainz

Omar Richards, Bayern Munich

Neco Williams, Liverpool

Wayne Hennessey, Burnley

Brandon Aguilera, Alajuelense

Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield

Lewis O'Brien, Huddersfield

Jesse Lingard, Manchester United

Orel Mangala, Stuttgart

Emmanuel Dennis, Watford

Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace

Remo Freuler, Atalanta

Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves

Hwang Ui-Jo, Bordeuax

Willy Boly, Wolves

Josh Bowler, Blackpool

Serge Aurier, Villarreal

Adnan Kanuric, Sarajevo

Gustavo Scarpa, Palmeiras

Danilo, Palmeiras

Felipe, Atletico Madrid

Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle

Loan

Dean Henderson, Manchester United

Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid

Loic Bade, Rennes

Chris Wood, Newcastle

Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain