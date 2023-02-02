Andre Ayew: Nottingham Forest sign free agent Ghana forward on deal until the end of the season

Andre Ayew was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd; Sky Sports News understands Ayew is included in Forest's squad list of 25 that was submitted to the Premier League on Thursday afternoon; Ayew was reportedly also interesting Everton on Transfer Deadline Day
Thursday 2 February 2023 20:35, UK
Nottingham Forest have completed the signing of free agent Andre Ayew - their 30th since the summer.
Ayew joins on a contract until the end of the season and has been included in Forest's squad list of 25 that was submitted to the Premier League on Thursday afternoon, but there is no place for Lewis O'Brien, whose loan move to Blackburn collapsed on Transfer Deadline Day.
Ayew, who scored 35 goals in 84 appearances under Forest boss Steve Cooper at Swansea, was reportedly also interesting Everton on Transfer Deadline Day.
The 33-year-old forward was without a club following his exit from Qatari outfit Al Sadd and is delighted to reunite with Cooper.
"It's a great feeling to sign for Nottingham Forest," he said. "I know how big the club is and I know how much the club means to the city and the fanbase. It's always been difficult whenever I've played against Forest and at The City Ground and I love the stadium.
"Steve Cooper is someone who knows me very well and knows how to work with me both on and off the pitch. We have a strong relationship, he's a special coach and a special human being and someone who I really look up to.
"I know what I can bring to the team, I'm ready to give my all and make sure that we are able to stay in the Premier League."
In July 2021, Ayew joined Al Sadd and scored 15 goals in 21 league matches as they were crowned Qatar Stars League champions last season, eventually leaving having netted 22 times in 39 games.
Ayew has earned 113 international caps for Ghana and his participation in the 2022 World Cup made him the only Ghanaian player to feature at the nation's last three World Cups, scoring in their opening group stage fixture against Portugal.
Permanent
Taiwo Awoniyi, Union Berlin
Giulian Biancone, Troyes
Moussa Niakhate, Mainz
Omar Richards, Bayern Munich
Neco Williams, Liverpool
Wayne Hennessey, Burnley
Brandon Aguilera, Alajuelense
Harry Toffolo, Huddersfield
Lewis O'Brien, Huddersfield
Jesse Lingard, Manchester United
Orel Mangala, Stuttgart
Emmanuel Dennis, Watford
Cheikhou Kouyate, Crystal Palace
Remo Freuler, Atalanta
Morgan Gibbs-White, Wolves
Hwang Ui-Jo, Bordeuax
Willy Boly, Wolves
Josh Bowler, Blackpool
Serge Aurier, Villarreal
Adnan Kanuric, Sarajevo
Gustavo Scarpa, Palmeiras
Danilo, Palmeiras
Felipe, Atletico Madrid
Jonjo Shelvey, Newcastle
Andre Ayew, unattached
Loan
Dean Henderson, Manchester United
Renan Lodi, Atletico Madrid
Loic Bade, Rennes
Chris Wood, Newcastle
Keylor Navas, Paris Saint-Germain
