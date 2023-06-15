Nottingham Forest: Premier League 2023/24 fixtures and schedule

Nottingham Forest will start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign away at Arsenal on August 12.

Steve Cooper's side, who finished 16th in the Premier League last season, will then host Sheffield United on August 19, before taking on Manchester United at Old Trafford on August 26.

Forest travel to Newcastle on Boxing Day before ending the year with a home match against Manchester United on December 30.

Forest's final home game of the season comes against Chelsea on May 11. They then finish the season away to Burnley on May 19.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

12: Arsenal (a)

19: Sheffield United (h)

26: Man Utd (a)

September

2: Chelsea (a)

16: Burnley (h)

23: Man City (a)

30: Brentford (h)

October

7: Crystal Palace (a)

21: Luton Town (h)

28: Liverpool (a)

November

4: Aston Villa (h)

11: West Ham (a)

25: Brighton (h)

December

2: Everton (h)

5: Fulham (a)

9: Wolves (a)

16: Tottenham (h)

23: Bournemouth (h)

26: Newcastle (a)

30: Man Utd (h)

January

13: Brentford (a)

30: Arsenal (h)

February

3: Bournemouth (a)

10: Newcastle (h)

17: West Ham (h)

24: Aston Villa (a)

March

2: Liverpool (h)

9: Brighton (a)

16: Luton Town (a)

30: Crystal Palace (h)

April

2: Fulham (h)

6: Tottenham (a)

13: Wolves (h)

20: Everton (a)

27: Man City (h)

May

4: Sheffield United (a)

11: Chelsea (h)

19: Burnley (a)

The Premier League season will kick-off on the weekend of August 11-13 and conclude nine months later on May 19 2024.

A mid-season player break will take place between January 14-20 and, in order to address the congested schedule across Christmas and New Year, no two rounds in this period will take place within 48 hours of each other.

Meanwhile, the Carabao Cup final will take place on Sunday February 25, the Europa League final will be held in Dublin on May 22 and the Champions League final will be played at Wembley Stadium on June 1.