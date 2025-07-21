Morgan Gibbs-White transfer news: Tottenham target left out of Nottingham Forest squad due to private matter

Tottenham target Morgan Gibbs-White has not travelled with the Nottingham Forest squad for their pre-season training camp in Portugal because of a private matter.

Sky Sports News has been told the issue is not football or transfer-related, and was communicated by the midfielder internally.

Sky Sports News understands the club are happy to respect his privacy, and Forest have made no public comment on the matter.

It is expected that he will join up with the squad later this week after his team-mates landed at Faro airport on Monday.

Nevertheless, it comes at a very difficult time for Gibbs-White and Forest, with relations tense following the stand-off with Tottenham over their £60m bid for him.

Up until now, the 25-year-old has continued to report for duty in line with his personal training plan, and there has been no indication he will take strike action or try to force through a move.

The stalemate continues between the two clubs over his proposed move to north London.

Forest's bosses shut down lines of communication with Spurs, accusing them of an illegal approach for the player and a breach of the confidentiality clause in his contract, which prevented any public release of the value of his buy-out clause.

Forest have made it clear in letters to both Tottenham and Gibbs-White's agent that they reserve the right to pursue legal action in the future, and while Spurs remain interested in buying him and are prepared to meet his £60m clause, they have not yet pursued the matter.

