 Skip to content

Morgan Gibbs-White transfer news: Tottenham target left out of Nottingham Forest squad due to private matter

Spurs target Morgan Gibbs-White has not travelled with the Nottingham Forest squad for their pre-season camp in Portugal due to a private matter; Sky Sports News understands the issue is not football or transfer-related; it is expected that he will join up with the squad later this week

Rob Dorsett

Senior Reporter, Sky Sports News @RobDorsettSky

Monday 21 July 2025 16:29, UK

Nottingham Forest have dropped out of the top five
Image: Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White is a Tottenham target this summer

Tottenham target Morgan Gibbs-White has not travelled with the Nottingham Forest squad for their pre-season training camp in Portugal because of a private matter.

Sky Sports News has been told the issue is not football or transfer-related, and was communicated by the midfielder internally.

Sky Sports News understands the club are happy to respect his privacy, and Forest have made no public comment on the matter.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Could Gibbs-White join Tottenham this summer?

It is expected that he will join up with the squad later this week after his team-mates landed at Faro airport on Monday.

Nevertheless, it comes at a very difficult time for Gibbs-White and Forest, with relations tense following the stand-off with Tottenham over their £60m bid for him.

Up until now, the 25-year-old has continued to report for duty in line with his personal training plan, and there has been no indication he will take strike action or try to force through a move.

The stalemate continues between the two clubs over his proposed move to north London.

Also See:

Forest's bosses shut down lines of communication with Spurs, accusing them of an illegal approach for the player and a breach of the confidentiality clause in his contract, which prevented any public release of the value of his buy-out clause.

Forest have made it clear in letters to both Tottenham and Gibbs-White's agent that they reserve the right to pursue legal action in the future, and while Spurs remain interested in buying him and are prepared to meet his £60m clause, they have not yet pursued the matter.

Sky Sports to show 215 live Premier League games from 2025/26

Watch more Premier League matches on Sky Sports ever before with 215 games live of the 2025/26 Premier League season.

From next season, Sky Sports' Premier League coverage will increase from 128 matches to at least 215 games exclusively live.

And 80 per cent of all televised Premier League games next season are on Sky Sports.

ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET
ACCAFREEZE WITH SKY BET

AccaFreeze lets you lock in one winning leg of your football acca, so a late goal won't ruin your bet!

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with NOW