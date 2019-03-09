Blackpool fans' emotional return to Bloomfield Road

1:48 Blackpool supporters end their four-year boycott of Bloomfield Road Blackpool supporters end their four-year boycott of Bloomfield Road

Blackpool fans finally made an emotional return after ending their near four-year boycott of Bloomfield Road.

Supporters filled the previously empty stands for the home game with Southend after former owners the Oyston family were this week forced to relinquish interest in the club.

There were 15,871 fans in the stadium, compared to the 4,000 who turned up to watch the team play Oxford a fortnight earlier.

Taylor Moore's own goal in added time, made it 2-2, and led to a mini pitch invasion from the delighted supporters in tangerine.

The cause of the boycott dates back to the team's 2010-11 season in the Premier League.

The £90m parachute payments the club received on relegation should have helped strengthen the squad but supporters complained it was never reinvested - and Blackpool suffered three relegations in five seasons.