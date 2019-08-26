Andre Ayew: Werder Bremen and Sampdoria keen on loan for Swansea striker

Andre Ayew has made three appearances for Swansea so far this season

Werder Bremen and Sampdoria are both keen on taking Swansea striker Andre Ayew on loan, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood that the Bundesliga and Serie A clubs want Swansea to continue paying a portion of the player's £80,000-a-week wages in any potential deal.

1:55 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Birmingham Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Swansea and Birmingham

The 29-year-old spent last season on loan at Turkish side Fenerbahce, returning to the Liberty Stadium in May after scoring five goals in 26 appearances.

Ayew, whose contract expires in June 2021, made his third appearance of the season for unbeaten Swansea on Sunday, helping them to a 3-0 win over Birmingham in the Sky Bet Championship.

Ghana captain Ayew joined Swansea on a free transfer from Marseille in 2015.