Harry Wilson: Liverpool reject Swansea loan offer

Liverpool have rejected a loan bid from Swansea for Harry Wilson.
Premier League champions Liverpool decided they wanted Swansea to provide a greater financial commitment.
There is interest from a number of clubs, including Derby, Nottingham Forest and Cardiff in the midfielder, who spent last season on loan at Bournemouth.
A number of Premier League clubs had been interested in Wilson earlier in the summer, but his only option for a move away from Anfield now is the EFL.
Premier League and EFL clubs can still do business until 5pm on Friday after the international deadline - where English clubs could buy, sell and loan players from abroad - closed on October 5.
Clubs can buy - whether making loan or permanent signings - and sell, but there cannot be transfers between Premier League teams.
In August, Sky Sports News reported Wilson would only leave Liverpool on a permanent deal - otherwise he would be part of Jurgen Klopp's squad for the 2020/21 campaign.
At 23 and already a full Wales international, the Liverpool academy graduate is keen for regular first-team football, having contributed seven goals in 31 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth last season.
Domestic deals which could still happen
Deadline Day 2 is looming - and Premier League clubs can still sign players from the EFL. Who could yet make a move before the domestic window closes?
The extended opportunity for transfers, allowing Premier League clubs to buy, sell and loan players with clubs from the Championship, League One and League Two, offers top-flight clubs the chance to boost their squads.
When does the second transfer window close?
The domestic transfer window closes at 5pm on Friday, October 16.
