Yan Dhanda was racially abused on social media following Swansea's FA Cup defeat against Manchester City in February; a Kent Police spokesman said a 14-year-old boy attended a police station for a non-custodial interview on September 9 and the investigation was ongoing

Yan Dhanda: 14-year-old boy questioned in connection with racist abuse of Swansea City midfielder

Yan Dhanda is one of Britain's highest-profile South Asian footballers

A 14-year-old boy has been questioned by police in connection with a racist message sent to Swansea City midfielder Yan Dhanda.

The abuse was posted on Instagram on February 10 after Swansea's FA Cup defeat by Manchester City.

South Wales Police launched an investigation and transferred the case to Kent Police in May after the account holder was traced to an address in Dartford.

On Thursday, a teenager was interviewed as officers continued their probe.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Dhanda revealed in February that the racist abuse he received on social media affected him more than he thought it would

A spokesman for Kent Police told Sky Sports News: "In May 2021, Kent Police received a referral from South Wales Police relating to offensive messages reported to have been sent to a man on social media.

"The messages had been linked to an address in Dartford, and following further enquiries a 14-year-old boy attended a police station for a non-custodial interview on Thursday, September 9, 2021.

"The investigation is ongoing."

In February, Instagram temporarily suspended the offending account.

Dhanda told Sky Sports News in February that he was "grateful for all of the messages of support I have received from across the football community and beyond.

"It is so important these matters are dealt with in an appropriate way. Equally, it is so important we continue to educate and highlight success stories from all communities in the game."

Hate won't win

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jenson Button, Gary Lineker, Kelly Cates, Alan Shearer, Gary Neville, Micah Richards, Gabby Logan, Ebony-Rainford-Brent, Jamie Carragher, Jermaine Jenas, Jamie Redknapp and Nasser Hussain among BBC and Sky stars united against online hate

Sky Sports is committed to making skysports.com and our channels on social media platforms a place for comment and debate that is free of abuse, hate and profanity.

For more information, please visit: www.skysports.com/againstonlinehate

If you see a reply to Sky Sports posts and/or content with an expression of hate on the basis of race, sex, colour, gender, nationality, ethnicity, disability, religion, sexuality, age or class, please copy the URL to the hateful post and screengrab it and email us here.

Kick It Out reporting racism

Online Reporting Form | Kick It Out

Kick It Out is football's equality and inclusion organisation - working throughout the football, educational and community sectors to challenge discrimination, encourage inclusive practices and campaign for positive change.