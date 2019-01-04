John Sheridan resigns as Carlisle United manager

John Sheridan has resigned as Carlisle United manager

John Sheridan has left his role at Carlisle United after the club "reluctantly" accepted the manager's resignation.

Assistant first-team manager Tommy Wright and first-team coach Paul Murray will take charge of Saturday's match against Mansfield, with the support and assistance of director of football David Holdsworth.

Sky Sports News understands Sheridan will be announced as Chesterfield's manager in the coming days.

Chesterfield sacked manager Martin Allen in December

Sheridan, 54, had been in charge at Brunton Park for seven months and guided Carlisle into seventh place in League Two, having won their last five matches.

Carlisle chairman Andrew Jenkins said in a statement: "In his short time at United, John has made a positive difference to the club. He has improved the style of football and assembled a squad that is able to compete with the best teams in League Two.

"Working with the squad and management team, he has helped to establish a winning formula at the club that we will take forward and build on to ensure that John's hard work is not lost.

"The request to leave came from John. Over the last few days, the board and John had discussed football squad matters, and these were being resolved. I would like to thank him for his commitment, and we all wish him the best of luck for the future."