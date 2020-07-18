Mike Jackson appointed Tranmere Rovers manager

Mike Jackson is succeeding Micky Mellon at Prenton Park

Tranmere Rovers have confirmed the appointment of Mike Jackson as their new manager.

The 46-year-old replaces Micky Mellon, who left Tranmere earlier this month to take over Dundee United.

Jackson most recently served as assistant manager under Mellon at Prenton Park and chairman Mark Palios is confident Jackson is ready to lead the club forward.

"Mike has been a big part of our success in recent years and has earned his chance to make the step up to managing the team," Palios said.

"He is a great coach with a forward-thinking approach to the game and understands the Tranmere DNA. On top of all of this, he is a proven winner in his career to date.

"Having spent many hours talking to Mike over the last couple of weeks regarding his plans for development of the team, I was excited by his ideas and also mindful of the benefits of the continuity that his appointment would represent; he knows the players in our squad, how to get the best out of them and where we need to strengthen.

"I am looking forward to working with him in his new role at the club."

Tranmere were relegated to League Two last month via the points-per-game method after League One clubs voted to end the season early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jackson, who made 84 appearances as a player for Tranmere between 2004 and 2006, is hopeful he can help turn around the club's fortunes.

"I am really proud to have this opportunity to manage this fantastic football club that I have played for and coached," Jackson said.

"I am really excited about getting going. It is a great challenge and I can't wait to get started.

"I understand exactly what is required to manage this football club and what is expected from a Tranmere manager, and a Tranmere player, and I am determined to help move the football club in the right direction.

"I know what the supporters expect from a Tranmere Rovers team, and the important role they play, and as a club, we are focused on moving forwards together."