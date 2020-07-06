Micky Mellon takes charge of Dundee United on two-year deal

Dundee United have named Micky Mellon as their new manager on a two-year contract.

Former Tranmere boss Mellon replaces Robbie Neilson, who took charge at Hearts last month.

Dundee United are back in the Premiership for the first time since the 2015-16 season and will begin the campaign with a Tayside derby against St Johnstone on August 1.

And the 48-year-old Scot Mellon arrives at Tannadice after compensation was agreed with Tranmere.

Mellon told the club website: "I am very happy to be here at Dundee United.

"The challenge of managing the club in the Premiership is an exciting one.

"I look forward to meeting the players and am really keen to get started."

Robbie Neilson left Dundee United in order to take charge of Hearts for a second time

Sporting director Tony Asghar said: "After a rigorous process where we spoke to a large number of excellent candidates, we see Micky as the man to lead our team into the Scottish Premiership and continue the success we have achieved so far.

"Having known Micky for many years, his record of being a winner cannot be understated, and his enthusiasm and standing in the game make him an ideal fit to the culture at Tannadice.

"He is a players' manager and someone who will embrace the fans and local community, which is highlighted by him moving to the local area with his family.

"I would also like to thank (owner) Mark Palios at Tranmere for his professional and respectful manner during the negotiations."

Tannadice Park will host Scottish Premiership football for the first time since 2016

Mellon led Tranmere to two successive promotions but they were relegated from League One last month, after clubs voted to end the season early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Palios said "Micky has been with us for a long time by the standards of football.

"Having joined us at our lowest point in the non-League, he led us to three Wembley trips and back-to-back promotions to League One, and in doing so secured his place in the Tranmere history books.

"Although the current season, which ended in our demotion to League Two in the cruellest of fashions, is a sad note on which to leave, I have no doubt that, had we been allowed to play the season out, he would have kept us up.

"I am disappointed that Micky wished to move on but, as a Scot, the opportunity to manage in the Scottish Premier League was one which was too good for him to miss and I did not feel it was right to stand in his way.

"We are already fairly advanced in our planning of a very competitive squad for next season, and I will now turn my attention to ensuring that we identify the right person to complete that process and lead our challenge for an immediate return to League 1."