Darren Moore named Doncaster Rovers manager

Darren Moore will continue his managerial career at Doncaster

Former West Brom manager Darren Moore has been named the new boss of League One side Doncaster.

Moore - who played for Rovers in the 1990s - takes over from Grant McCann at the Keepmoat Stadium, after he left to take over at Championship side Hull.

"It feels really good to be back, having been here before as a player to be back as the manager is an honour for me," Moore told Doncaster's official website.

"I'm looking forward to getting to know everybody around the place, the role really appealed to me given the Club Doncaster model currently in place."

Moore took over as West Brom manager on a caretaker basis after Alan Pardew was sacked in April 2018.

Despite being unable to keep them in the Premier League, he was given the job on a permanent basis before a string of poor results saw him leave The Hawthorns in March 2019.

The 45-year-old will now look to guide Doncaster back into the Championship, after they lost on penalties to Charlton at the semi-final stage of last season's League One play-off semi-final.