Doncaster boss Darren Moore self-isolating after coronavirus contact

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore and his coaching staff are self-isolating after being in contact with a positive coronavirus case.
The League One club, who were told of the contact on Thursday evening, say neither Moore nor any of his staff have shown any symptoms but are self-isolating in line with official Covid-19 guidance.
The Rovers players were not in direct contact with the positive case and are therefore not required to self-isolate.
Andy Butler has been put in temporary charge of the team and will oversee Friday's training ahead of Saturday's Emirates FA Cup match against FC United of Manchester.
Doncaster say the FA and EFL have been consulted on the protocols and they are in communication with FC United of Manchester.
Moore is the latest EFL manager to be forced to self-isolate.
Derby manager Phillip Cocu will not be in the dugout for his side's match against Barnsley on Saturday after the club's chief executive officer Stephen Pearce tested positive for coronavirus.