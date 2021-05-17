Richie Wellens: Former Doncaster player returns as manager

Doncaster Rovers have announced that Richie Wellens has been appointed as the club's new first-team manager.

Wellens returns to the Keepmoat Stadium following 199 appearances in a red and white shirt across two spells during his playing days.

He has since spent time in charge of Oldham Athletic, Swindon Town and more recently Salford City.

Wellens, 41, guided Swindon to the Sky Bet League Two title in the 2019/20 campaign, before winning the Papa John's Trophy with Salford last season.

Doncaster chief executive Gavin Baldwin said: "Having gone through a lengthy process and interviewed potential candidates, the board came to a unanimous decision that Richie was the right man to lead the club forward.

1:57 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Doncaster Rovers and Peterborough United.

"He knows what this club is about and speaking to him it is clear to see his drive and determination to be successful as our manager.

"I'm sure our fans will join me in welcoming Richie back to Doncaster Rovers for a third spell, and give him their full support."