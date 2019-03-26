Crewe Alexandra agree out-of-court settlement with Barry Bennell victim

Crewe have agreed to an out-of-court settlement with a former player abused by Barry Bennell

A lawyer representing a victim of sexual abuse by convicted paedophile Barry Bennell says Crewe Alexandra have agreed to an out-of-court settlement for damages.

Dino Nocivelli says his client, who was abused by former Crewe youth coach Bennell between the age of 11 and 14, has agreed to the deal but has not received an apology from the League Two club.

Bennell was jailed for 30 years in 2018 after being convicted of 50 child sexual offences committed between 1979 and 1991, when he also coached at Manchester City.

Earlier this month, City set up a scheme to compensate victims of child sexual abuse experienced at the club by two of its former coaches - Bennell and John Broome, who died in 2010.

Nocivelli believes Crewe moved to reach a deal with his client because court proceedings had been issued.

"You can see that they are still kicking and screaming, and refuse to apologise," he said.

"It's a very odd approach, to settle an action but not apologise. Surely they could go hand in hand."

Asked if he expected more settlements to follow for victims of sexual abuse by Bennell at Crewe, Nocivelli added: "You would think that, logically, but then there's lots of thing that should have happened so far which haven't. ... It should do.

"Will it? That's the question, isn't it?"