Abdelhamid Sabiri out for Huddersfield with broken collarbone

Abdelhamid Sabiri broke his collarbone against Bournemouth on Tuesday

Huddersfield midfielder Abdelhamid Sabiri will be sidelined for eight weeks after breaking his collarbone, manager David Wagner has confirmed.

Sabiri, 22, sustained the injury three minutes after stepping off the bench in the midweek defeat at Bournemouth.

"Hamid unfortunately has broken his collarbone and will be out for eight weeks," Wagner said.

"It's very unlucky for Hamid. I really feel for him. He worked hard to get his opportunity and some minutes, but after a very short time he got this injury. We will give him all the support we can."

Sabiri has made three appearances for Huddersfield this season, the previous two coming in August. He played in the 6-1 defeat at Manchester City and the 2-0 loss to Stoke in the Carabao Cup.

Huddersfield lost 2-1 at Bournemouth on Tuesday and are just one point above the bottom three ahead of Saturday's trip to Arsenal.