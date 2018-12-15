David Wagner says Huddersfield's performances are good enough to believe they can stay up

2:36 David Wagner says he believes Huddersfield are playing well and have the ability to turn round their poor run of form following a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle David Wagner says he believes Huddersfield are playing well and have the ability to turn round their poor run of form following a 1-0 defeat to Newcastle

David Wagner said Huddersfield's performances make him believe the club can avoid relegation despite losing four straight games.

The Terriers had the chance to move out of the bottom three but were beaten 1-0 by Newcastle at the John Smith's Stadium on Saturday, despite having more than 70 per cent of possession and dominating the match.

Wagner came out fighting after full-time, telling Sky Sports he was proud of his players and said their recent performances had given him the belief they could upset the odds and avoid the drop for a second consecutive season.

He said: "It's only up to us - we can't blame anyone else, we have to be better in some situations, obviously there is one or other moment where we hope to have a little more luck, but we have to change it. It's about us, we have to make sure we have invested everything and say we have deserved it.

"Everyone knows Newcastle are a difficult team to break down, but how we played with the ball and defended, how brave we defended and how we gave it a go, the intensity was there. But in one situation Newcastle countered very well, we were 1-0 down and we weren't able to get level.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"It's frustrating but the performance and effort was there. We have to continue and still believe that we can change this, because of how the players have done in recent weeks and how they stick together, it gives me everything I need to think we can change the results."

No Huddersfield forward has scored a Premier League goal for the club this season to date, and Laurent Depoitre was the latest to draw a blank against Newcastle.

His side's woes were not solely down to him, with Huddersfield's final ball lacking all afternoon, but Wagner denied he was already considering his options in January with barely a fortnight left before the transfer window opens.

He said: "At the moment I'm just analysing the game, what we have done well and there were a lot of good things and what we haven't, there were some things we have to analyse.

"Then we have to go forward to the next game which is a home game, and we have to perform at the highest level and show the same effort, and then hopefully get a result."