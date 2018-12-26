David Wagner rues missed Huddersfield chances in defeat at Manchester United

3:20 Huddersfield manager David Wagner says he was pleased with his side but 'world-class' Paul Pogba showed how good he is as Manchester United won 3-1. Huddersfield manager David Wagner says he was pleased with his side but 'world-class' Paul Pogba showed how good he is as Manchester United won 3-1.

David Wagner rued several missed chances in Huddersfield's 3-1 defeat at Manchester United, while insisting his side are ready for a crucial run of fixtures to come.

Paul Pogba's double saw United to victory, but the scoreline does not tell the full tale of the match, with Huddersfield missing several gilt-edged chances, while being thwarted by the brilliance of United 'keeper David de Gea in the second half.

Wagner felt his side lacked a cutting edge at key moments, and United's ability to convert their chances, especially Pogba's fine finishing, proved to be the difference.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"I think the performance was very good," Wagner told Sky Sports. "There was effort, determination and decent football that the guys played. I do not know if one hand is enough to count all the clear-cut chances we had. We were unfortunately unable to use them. We could go in front very early on, where Terence Kongolo has a clear-cut chance and another just before half-time.

"The second half was even better from my team. We have played against a world-class side, we have seen why Paul (Pogba) is a World Cup winner, two world-class strikes, and this is why we lost this game. The performance, for sure, was a very good one at Old Trafford.

"You have seen they also have a world-class goalkeeper who has done his job. I have no complaints today. The boys have done everything today. We really wanted to press them, but we were not clinical enough and this is absolutely where we have to improve."

Six defeats in a row have seen Huddersfield drop to the bottom of the Premier League table, but they face Fulham, Burnley and Cardiff in their next three league games, something Wagner insists his team are relishing.

"This group has character," Wagner added. "They have shown this to me often. They have shown exactly what they showed in the second half of the game - win, lose or draw we have to make sure that we play in our way, in our style, but we do our job.

"If we lose a game like today, we have to accept that we have in our way. To be honest, I had a feeling today that we had an opportunity. Every game is a opportunity. The next three games excite us, so now we recover and try for the next one."