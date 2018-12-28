Huddersfield boss David Wagner calls for players to convert chances in games

0:30 Huddersfield head coach David Wagner says his forwards are finding the net regularly in training, but not replicating that in matches. Huddersfield head coach David Wagner says his forwards are finding the net regularly in training, but not replicating that in matches.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has called for his players to convert chances into goals after revealing they score “thousands” in training.

Wagner's side have won only two Premier League games this season and sit bottom of the table with 10 points.

In their last six league matches Town have scored just four times, which Wagner admits is a big problem, although he believes his players can turn it around.

He said: "In training it's not about a lack of effort or attitude. In training they hit the back of the net thousands of times.

"But in games it hasn't clicked so far. This is the truth, but I think it is all about seeing the chance and taking the opportunity that is in front of you.

"Recent results have affected our performances. In other games performances were on a very good level.

"We defended well and created unbelievable opportunities but we didn't score and this is the truth.

"This is where we have to improve - we have to take steps to convert our chances, our performances and our ball possession.

"Convert everything that we have into goals because goals change games and we haven't changed games enough into our favour in the past.

"Goals will win games and this is what we have to do."

Huddersfield's next two matches are against opponents who sit directly above them in the Premier League as they prepare to face Fulham and then Burnley.

"These games are big, that is without a shadow of a doubt," Wagner said. "These are massive games for us. I don't like to look too far ahead.

"I only like to look to the next one and this is Saturday. That is a big game for us, for both teams to be perfectly honest.

"This is why we are totally focused to be prepared as best as we can."