Rajiv van La Parra to have Middlesbrough medical ahead of loan
By Sky Sports News
Last Updated: 27/12/18 10:34am
Huddersfield's Rajiv van La Parra will have a medical at Middlesbrough in the next 24 hours ahead of a loan move, according to Sky sources.
The 27-year-old Netherlands winger, who signed for the Terriers from Wolves in 2016, is expected to move to the Riverside Stadium until the end of the season - with an option to buy - after facing limited opportunities.
He is likely to be available for Middlesbrough's Sky Bet Championship trip to sixth-placed Derby on New Year's Day.
Tony Pulis' side are currently fifth after 24 games - chasing promotion to the Premier League - and the Boro boss is desperate to add a pacy winger to his side following the summer departure of Adama Traore to Wolves.
Van La Parra, half-brother of Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, was a first-team regular for David Wagner's side during their first-ever Premier League campaign last season but has managed just five starts in all competitions this term.