Rajiv van La Parra to have Middlesbrough medical ahead of loan

Rajiv van La Parra has featured in just five Premier League games this season

Huddersfield's Rajiv van La Parra will have a medical at Middlesbrough in the next 24 hours ahead of a loan move, according to Sky sources.

The 27-year-old Netherlands winger, who signed for the Terriers from Wolves in 2016, is expected to move to the Riverside Stadium until the end of the season - with an option to buy - after facing limited opportunities.

He is likely to be available for Middlesbrough's Sky Bet Championship trip to sixth-placed Derby on New Year's Day.

Tony Pulis' side are currently fifth after 24 games - chasing promotion to the Premier League - and the Boro boss is desperate to add a pacy winger to his side following the summer departure of Adama Traore to Wolves.

Van La Parra, half-brother of Liverpool midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, was a first-team regular for David Wagner's side during their first-ever Premier League campaign last season but has managed just five starts in all competitions this term.