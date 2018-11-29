Chris Hughton warns of BAME challenges ahead despite Sol Campbell's Macclesfield role

Chris Hughton says BAME managers still facing challenges in getting managerial opportunities

Black and Minority Ethnic (BAME) coaches still face "challenges" to break into top managerial roles in English football, according to Chris Hughton.

The Brighton boss praised Macclesfield's decision to appoint Sol Campbell as their manager.

But despite ex-England defender Campbell's first steps into management, Hughton still believes BAME managers face an uphill struggle to force their way into top roles in the English game.

"At this stage of our game the fact that there are not more black and ethnic managers at higher levels is the biggest challenge that black coaches have," said Hughton.

"I still see that as a challenge and we can look at particular individuals and I might know lots of the circumstances around that individual or not.

"But I would speak from a broader point of view, the general rather than the individual, and there are still challenges ahead.

1:33 Sol Campbell has promised to prove any doubters wrong with his hard work, in his first press conference as Macclesfield manager Sol Campbell has promised to prove any doubters wrong with his hard work, in his first press conference as Macclesfield manager

"On lots of occasions I have spoken about the reasons why that is the case but the facts are there and it goes back for quite some time.

"Perceptions of black coaches going into management or being management material have needed to change. Whether that is the case with Sol Campbell is an individual one."

Hughton does however believe Campbell is fully prepared for managerial life, after taking the helm at Sky Bet League Two side Macclesfield.

Sol Campbell was appointed as Macclesfield manager on Tuesday

"I've spoken to Sol over a period of time; I know him well," added Hughton.

"We had many years together at Tottenham and I took him in as a player at Newcastle.

"He has made everyone aware of the route he wanted to go down. It's taken longer than he might have liked but I don't think you can talk that way, want what he's wanted, and not be ready for it, so absolutely I'm sure Sol is ready for this job.

"As someone who has campaigned and pushed and seen developments, with FA initiatives, and the work others are trying, firstly I'm delighted to see another black manager going into a very difficult job.

0:56 Chris Hughton says he is happy with his current Brighton squad and expects there to be 'minimal' transfer activity from the club in January Chris Hughton says he is happy with his current Brighton squad and expects there to be 'minimal' transfer activity from the club in January

"But it's more about the individual taking that role. I'm really happy for Sol.

"It is a tough job, it's not a job where you walk in and everything's in place, and there will be challenges that go with that, so you can't accuse Sol of not taking a harder route.

"So credit to him, and Macclesfield, and I really hope he's a success there."