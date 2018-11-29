Sol Campbell feels he has all the credentials to thrive as Macclesfield boss

Sol Campbell says his wealth of knowledge and supreme experience of the game makes him ideally placed to succeed as Macclesfield manager.

Campbell was formally unveiled as Macclesfield's new boss on Thursday, 48 hours after he was appointed on an 18-month contract at the League Two side.

Former team-mates Ray Parlour and Danny Murphy have already backed the former England defender to succeed as Macclesfield manager, and Campbell feels he has all the tools necessary to thrive with the bottom side in the Football League.

He said: "I know some Macclesfield fans will probably be saying 'what is going on here?' But you've got an international footballer, who has been one of the best footballers in the world, coming to your club. I think it's a nice mutual balance there.

Campbell won 73 caps during his international career

"I've studied a lot, and yes this is my first full-time job - I understand that - but I have got to start somewhere. I'm honoured to be here and I will work my socks off.

"I will bring all of my wealth of experience [to this job]. I know football inside out. I know how to manage people. I can communicate and I've looked at what I can do at the club. I think it's a great place for me to start.

Campbell was part of Arsenal's Invincibles team that went 49 games unbeaten

Campbell spent the majority of his illustrious career playing for north London clubs Tottenham and Arsenal, winning three league titles and two FA Cups with the Gunners.

He also represented England at three World Cups. Taking charge of Macclesfield will inevitably take Campbell out of his comfort zone but he insists he is ready to work from the bottom up.

"I am thrilled. I am going to roll up my sleeves and get my hands dirty," he said.

"I spoke to the owner and it was kind of simple. For me, having first my opportunity - hats off to Macclesfield - I am honoured to be here."

"When you are at this level, you literally have to do everything! I have to build a new team (of backroom staff) to help me.

"I don't want to go down, I don't want to have that on my CV and I'm going to work really hard to make sure that won't happen. It's going to be difficult but there's enough games left."

Sol Campbell has become the eighth BAME manager in league football

Campbell has made no secret of his desire to become a manager and has spoken out on a number of occasions about the barriers for aspiring Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) coaches.

"I think for me it's about opportunity," he added.

"I'm not going to go down that road and state the obvious. For me I've got the opportunity and I've got to take it with both hands, work my socks off and see how far I can go.

"That's the thing for me. You want the situation to become normal, so you don't see black or white, you just see a football manager."