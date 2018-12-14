Chris Hughton says racism and abuse will be best tackled with culture of respect

Chris Hughton believes football clubs are doing everything in their power to help prevent incidents of abuse but admits society needs to become more respectful.

Brighton host Chelsea on Sunday, with supporters of the London club accused of racist chanting in their Europa League game against Vidi on Thursday while their fans were also reportedly heard using an anti-Semitic term in a song aimed at rivals Tottenham.

It follows a club and police investigation into alleged racist abuse aimed at Raheem Sterling at Stamford Bridge last weekend.

Asked what more can be done by clubs to prevent incidents of abuse during games, Hughton said: "The only thing that can be done by all clubs is what I think all clubs do.

"Credit to all clubs, if there are incidents anywhere I think the clubs are very quickly on that and that is banning supporters who are making racial comments.

"I think clubs are very much on top of what they see and it is making sure if we are talking about eradicating something from our game, society [then] it is about a culture and making sure we are in a position where people are respectful of all colours and creeds."

Hughton, who celebrated his 60th birthday this week, has spoken openly in the past about racist abuse he suffered during his playing career and he concedes there is no quick fix to the issue.

"What is always going to happen is that any racial events in our game, which we are trying as hard as we can to eradicate, are always going to happen," Hughton said.

"You hope that it is something that doesn't escalate. Sometimes when times are harder then they become more prevalent.

"Racism holds no place in our game and it holds no place in society. But unfortunately there are going to be incidents."

Hughton has said in a new book to mark the 25th anniversary of the founding of anti-racism group Kick It Out that football will only succeed in the battle against racism should there be a black chairman of the FA.

"What I have always thought about and what I have always spoken about is inclusion in our game," he said.

"Inclusion in our game means management at top level, management at board level, management if I am looking at the FA and Premier League at top roles.

"I have spoken for many occasions on what I felt about a lack of black managers at the highest level. What is good for our game is total inclusion and that is what I think everyone wants to see."