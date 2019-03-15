Brighton boss Chris Hughton wants Premier League mindset for Millwall FA Cup quarter-final

0:45 Chris Hughton has urged Brighton to show the same mindset as they did against Crystal Palace when they face Millwall Chris Hughton has urged Brighton to show the same mindset as they did against Crystal Palace when they face Millwall

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has urged his side to show the same mindset as they did in victory over Crystal Palace when they face Millwall in the FA Cup this weekend.

The Seagulls go into Sunday's FA Cup quarter-final at the Den on the back of an impressive away win over Premier League rivals Palace which moved them away from the drop zone.

And with Millwall struggling in the Championship, Hughton knows his squad have everything to lose if they do not approach the game in the right way.

"We will start the game as favourites but they are playing at home and are on the back of beating Everton at home in a previous round," the Brighton boss said.

"It shows what they are capable of doing and the levels they are capable of playing at.

"We will have to show the same type of mentality and quality we showed at Crystal Palace."

And although Brighton fans may be dreaming of Wembley, Hughton intends to take things very much one step at a time.

"The excitement at this stage of the competition is normal," added Hughton.

"It means a lot to the supporters - to have the possibility to be in the last four is always tough when you get to this stage but it's an open competition now."