Brighton closing in on deal to sign Matt Clarke from Portsmouth

Brighton are aiming to complete a deal for defender Matt Clarke

Brighton are closing in on a deal for Portsmouth defender Matt Clarke, Sky Sports News understands.

It is understood the clubs are nearing an agreement over a fee and that Clarke is undergoing a medical over a proposed move to the Amex Stadium.

Clarke would become new manager Graham Potter's first signing since being appointed as Chris Hughton's successor.

The 22-year-old was an ever-present in the Portsmouth defence during the 2018/19 campaign and helped them win the Football League Trophy as well as securing a place in the end-of-season Sky Bet League One play-offs.

Clarke started his career at Ipswich before moving to Portsmouth in 2015 and has since made 175 appearances for the club.

