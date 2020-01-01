Brighton defender Dan Burn out injured for six to eight weeks

Dan Burn has played in all 21 of Brighton's matches this season

Brighton defender Dan Burn has suffered a fractured clavicle that will keep him out for six to eight weeks, according to Albion boss Graham Potter.

Burn was replaced by Bernardo just 22 minutes Brighton's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the AMEX Stadium following a challenge by full-back Reece James.

Former Fulham and Wigan defender Burn has played in all of Brighton's 21 games so far this season.

When asked in his post-match news conference what he made of the challenge from James that led to the injury, Potter said: "I don't think there was anything sinister to it, it just looked like a really heavy contact.

"These things happen in football."

The Seagulls came from behind to draw with Frank Lampard's side thanks to an overhead kick from Iran international Alireza Jahanbakhsh.