Championship Team of the Decade: Voted for by Sky Sports readers

We have been asking you all week to select your Championship Team of the Decade... and here are the results.

Sky Sports readers have overwhelmingly selected Kasper Schmeichel as their goalkeeper, selected by 88.1 per cent of voters.

You have picked a back four of Kieran Trippier (80.35 per cent), Wes Morgan (68.7 per cent), Lewis Dunk (56.24 per cent) and Aaron Cresswell (37.66 per cent). Three of those players were also selected in the Sky Sports Championship Team of the Decade - as picked by Don Goodman and David Prutton. The Sky Sports EFL experts selected George Friend at left-back instead of Cresswell.

In midfield you have gone for Pablo Hernandez (33.83 per cent), Jack Grealish (71.37 per cent), Ruben Neves (71.9 per cent) and Wilfried Zaha (67.83 per cent) - which is exactly the same as the Sky Sports side.

Up front, our side featured Jordan Rhodes and Charlie Austin up front, while Sky Sports readers have selected Tammy Abraham (34.97 per cent) and Troy Deeney (40.4 per cent).

Here is the Sky Sports Championship Team of the Decade...

Listen to Goodman and Prutton pick their Championship Team of the Decade on last week's Sky Sports EFL Podcast...