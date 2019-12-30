Brighton and the January transfer window

Tottenham's Kyle Walker-Peters has been linked with a move to the south coast

What has the manager said?

Brighton spent £45m on improving their squad last summer, but Graham Potter does not expect much business to take place during the mid-season window.

"We have had discussions on a really low level, I would say. It's not the ideal time to do things because people want to hold on to their players. If you are going to do anything, you have to probably overpay. My focus is always to try and improve the group we have got.

"I don't think we are at the maximum of where we are now in terms of performances. We can still improve.There's no burning desire to do anything, it's more can we we carry on improving?"

Speaking on December 13, Potter said: "A club should be looking at every window to see if they can improve, but I don't think that we've got the most out of this group that we have.

"We're still improving, so we're not at our maximum. The exciting thing for me and my focus is how can I help the guys that are here now to reach their maximum level.

"At the same time, if there is anything we can do, I'm sure we'll try, but January isn't the best time to get the right player and the right cost."

What did Brighton do in the summer?

Neal Maupay has got into his stride after a slow start for Brighton

Not only did Brighton bring in a new manager, they had a few players come through the doors too. They spent £20m apiece on Adam Webster and Neal Maupay from Bristol City and Brentford respectively while Leandro Trossard cost £15m from Genk.

Matt Clark, Taylor Richards and Romaric Yapi arrived for undisclosed fees, while Aaron Mooy made a loan move from Huddersfield. Anthony Knockaert was the main departure, heading to Fulham on loan, while captain Bruno retired.

Who have they been linked with?

Emil Bohinen, Stabaek JF [Sky Sports News]; Kyle Walker-Peters, Tottenham [The Sun]; Moussa Konate, Amiens [Daily Mail]; Fedor Chalov, CSKA Moscow [Daily Mail]; Aitor Cantalapiedra, FC Twente [Diario Sport]; Jamie Hamilton, Hamilton [Daily Mail].

Analysis: What to expect this January

Sky Sports News' Elliot Cook...

"Brighton's 'Potterball' revolution is in full swing down on the south coast and they are likely to be busy compared to others during the upcoming window, with three key positions they are looking to strengthen. Chief among them is another striker in the Potter mould to compliment the likes of Neal Maupay, Aaron Connolly and the experienced Glenn Murray.

"Recruitment chief Dan Ashworth is also understood to be looking for new additions in both full-back positions, and they have shown a willingness to sign promising youngsters when they can, with young Norwegian winger Emil Bohinen having been tracked recently.

"In terms of outgoings, it is understood they would let Shane Duffy go, with the centre-back falling out of the first XI in recent months. Alireza Jahanbakhsh, a former club-record signing, has struggled for game time once again this season and could be sent out on loan to a European club with a return to Holland the most likely destination.

"Wing-back Ezequiel Schelotto is another who could be borrowed by another club due to frustration over a lack of playing time. Centre-back Ben White, however, is very much part of Brighton's plans for the next campaign and will not be sold despite currently flourishing on loan at Leeds."

