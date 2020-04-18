Ben White: Leeds fan, 5, offers pocket money to make defender's loan permanent

Ben White has been on loan at Leeds since last July

A five-year-old Leeds fan has written to Brighton offering his pocket money to make Ben White's Elland Road loan spell permanent.

Daniel Auton contacted Brighton chief executive Paul Barber explaining that the defender was his favourite player and said £15.07 from his savings was available to make the move possible.

Daniel wrote: "Dear Paul, I am 5 years old and I am a Leeds United fan. I am writing this letter to you regarding a player of yours who is currently on loan with us.

"The player in question is my favourite player Ben White. If at all possible can we please, please, please buy Ben at the end of the season.

"I have counted all my pennies in my piggy bank and I have £15.07 if this helps."

Touched by Daniel's letter, Barber replied to the youngster but politely declined his request to sell the 22-year-old who moved to Elland Road on a one-year loan deal last July.

"Thank you for your letter with your generous offer to help your favourite club Leeds United to buy our player Ben White," Barber wrote.

"It's very good of you to offer all your money to help your club, and you clearly have a very good eye for exceptional young talent - perhaps scouting players could be your future job!

"We have given your kind offer the serious consideration it deserves but I know our head coach Graham Potter, and our technical director Dan Ashworth, both consider Ben to be a very important part of our future plans so I'm afraid we are unable to sell Ben to Leeds United at this time.

"We do however thank you once again for taking the time to write to us, Daniel, and we wish you and your family, and all at Leeds United, all the best for when we can start to play and watch football again.

"In the meantime, we hope that you and your family keep safe and well."