Brighton say 'clubs at different levels' of Premier League oppose neutral venues plan

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber says it is not just clubs fighting for Premier League survival who oppose the completion of the season at neutral venues.

Barber remains opposed to finishing the 2019-20 campaign on anything other than a home-and-away basis.

However, Premier League clubs are understood to have been told the use of eight to 10 neutral venues is the only way it can be done in a way that satisfies the Government and emergency services, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Aston Villa and West Ham - who are in relegation trouble as well - also say they oppose the plan but Barber says teams higher up the table share his view that playing at neutral venues would be a step too far in terms of sporting integrity.

He said: "There are clubs at different levels of the league that have objections to neutral venues and I think there is concern about the fairness element.

"The reality is we are three-quarters of the way through the season.

"In our case, we have got four of the six biggest clubs not just in the league but in Europe at our ground.

"Traditionally, we've done OK against those teams largely.

Premier League clubs will meet on Monday to discuss Project Restart

"It's not just about the crowds, the statistics are very clear - there is a clear advantage from being on your home venue.

"To strip that away feels unfair."

Call for 'complete picture'

Brighton had home games against Arsenal, Manchester United, Liverpool and Manchester City among their final league fixtures at the Amex Stadium.

Premier League clubs will gather for a pivotal meeting on Monday, when a decision on whether to complete the season on a neutral venues basis is set to be made.

Barber added: "It is important over the next few days that we start to see a complete picture of everything we are being asked to agree to.

"We totally understand there are going to have to be compromises but what we can't do is support something that will jeopardise our place in the Premier League and make it harder for us to stay in what is already a very tough competition."

Brighton's technical director Dan Ashworth said there is more to being at home than just playing in front of a supportive crowd.

He said: "It's not just the crowd - it's the playing surface, it's the size of the playing surface, it's the changing rooms.

"You don't have to travel for your home games, the players can sleep in their own beds.

"So, there are all those factors."