Liverpool 4-0 Barcelona: Stunning Reds comeback revisited

Divock Origi wrote his name in Liverpool folklore with the Reds' fourth and decisive goal at Anfield against Barcelona

May 7 marks a year to the day since Liverpool pulled off the impossible, the unthinkable.

Trailing 3-0 after a humbling semi-final first-leg defeat at the Camp Nou, Liverpool produced one of football's greatest comebacks, beating Barcelona 4-0 to reach the Champions League final for the second successive season.

Twelves months on, relive Liverpool's epic victory with Sky Sports' match report from one of the greatest nights in Anfield's illustrious history...

Georginio Wijnaldum's quick-fire double hauled Liverpool level in the tie

Liverpool completed one of the greatest comebacks in football history, beating Barcelona 4-0 at Anfield and 4-3 on aggregate to reach the Champions League final.

Looking to become only the third team in the competition's history to come back from three goals down after the first leg of a semi-final, Liverpool took an early lead through Divock Origi's tap in (7) to give Anfield hope, before two goals in two second-half minutes brought them level.

Half-time substitute Georginio Wijnaldum first saw his low drive sneak past Marc-Andre ter Stegen (54), and the Dutchman took the roof off Anfield as his precise header from Xherdan Shaqiri's cross found the corner of Barca's net (56).

And the comeback was complete in bizarre and jaw-dropping fashion as Trent Alexander-Arnold's cheeky corner caught Barcelona off guard, allowing the unmarked Origi to turn home his second (79) to complete an unprecedented and sublime comeback that sent the Reds into successive Champions League finals.

Player ratings Liverpool: Alisson (9), Alexander-Arnold (10), Matip (9), Van Dijk (8), Robertson (7), Fabinho (8), Milner (7), Henderson (8), Mane (8), Shaqiri (6), Origi (9)



Subs: Wijnaldum (9), Gomez (NA), Sturridge (NA)



Barcelona: Ter Stegen (4), Roberto (3), Pique (3), Lenglet (3), Alba (4), Rakitic (4), Busquets (4), Vidal (3), Coutinho (5), Messi (5), Suarez (5).



Subs: Semedo (4), Arthur (3), Malcom (NA)



Man of the match: Trent Alexander-Arnold

How Liverpool completed mission impossible

Divock Origi's close-range tap-in gave Liverpool a glimmer of hope inside seven minutes

Liverpool had a mountain to climb, but the frantic opening worked in their favour as Jordi Alba's poor header allowed Sadio Mane to feed Henderson, who drove into the area and forced a low stop from Ter Stegen, only for Origi to follow up and finish from close range.

Anfield erupted as Barca's defence cracked, but they eventually settled after 15 minutes as Lionel Messi forced a good save from Alisson from 12 yards, and the Liverpool goalkeeper was again at his best to parry away Philippe Coutinho's placed effort from the left of the box.

Luis Suarez, once a hero at Anfield, was soon being roundly jeered by the home fans for creating mischief among Liverpool's defence, with replays showing he may have kicked out at Andrew Robertson as the two ran beside each other.

Team news Xherdan Shaqiri replaced the injured Mo Salah, while Divock Origi started in place of Daniel Sturridge. Gini Wijnaldum also came out of midfield, replaced by James Milner, while Joel Matip came in for Dejan Lovren.



Barca stuck with the same XI that secured a 3-0 advantage in the first leg; Luis Suarez and Philippe Coutinho once again started against their former club.

Robertson had to be replaced at half-time by Wijnaldum, after Alisson had again kept the score at 1-0 with a fine block from Jordi Alba at close range following Messi's sublime through ball.

The breakneck speed continued after half-time as Ter Stegen showed fine reflexes to block Virgil van Dijk's backheeled volley from a corner, before Alisson made yet another smart save from Suarez's low drive.

Georginio Wijnaldum struck twice in two minutes to pull Liverpool level on aggregate

It began to feel like another of those European nights at Anfield as Wijnaldum doubled Liverpool's lead with a low drive from 12 yards from Trent Alexander-Arnold's cross, although Ter Stegen should have done better with the effort.

And just 122 seconds after his first, Wijnaldum struck again, meeting a Shaqiri cross from the left with a fine header, but Liverpool weren't settling for extra time.

⭐ Trent Alexander-Arnold – contribution v Barcelona



Led Liverpool in:

Touches – 81

Passes – 56

Crosses - 8



Created decisive 4th goal for Origi

Most assists in all competitions for @LFC this season – 14 pic.twitter.com/7v5hE3b5U7 — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) May 7, 2019

While Barcelona re-organised for a corner, Alexander-Arnold drilled a quick corner into Origi's path, eight yards out, and the Belgian made no mistake, glancing into the top left corner with his right foot.

Liverpool weathered the storm in the final stages, sending Anfield into a frenzy on yet another historic night for the five-time European Cup winners.

Stats: Liverpool's stunning comeback

Liverpool reached their ninth European Cup/Champions League final - only Real Madrid (16), Milan (11) and Bayern Munich (10) had reached more.

Liverpool were the first English side to reach back-to-back Champions League finals since Manchester United (2008 and 2009).

This was just the fourth time a team has overturned a 3+ goal deficit from the first leg of a Champions League knockout tie to progress. Barcelona were also on the receiving end the last time (vs Roma in 17/18).

Barcelona suffered their third elimination in their last four Champions League semi-final ties.

Barcelona suffered their heaviest ever defeat against an English side in all European competitions.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "The whole game. The whole performance was too much. It was overwhelming. I watched in my life so many football games but I can't remember many like this. Winning is already difficult but winning with a clean sheet, I don't know how the boys did it.

"I saw James Milner crying after the game on the pitch, it means so much to all of us. There are more important things in the world but creating this kind of atmosphere is so special.

"It's 10 past 10, most of your children are probably in bed but these boys are f*****g talented giants. It's unbelievable. Fine me if you want. I'm not native so I don't have better words for it."

Red reaction: 'We're going to Madrid!'

Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde: "They have been really strong, they played really well and they kind of us rolled us over, really. It is a terrible result for our fans and for ourselves but credit is due to Liverpool.

"You're going to suffer, the fans will suffer as well. That's what it is like. We didn't expect a situation like this. At the moment we're blown away, it's terrible."

Mo Salah was injured for the game, wearing a t-shirt reading 'Never Give Up'

