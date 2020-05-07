Manchester United planning to resume training on May 18, says Andreas Pereira

Manchester United's squad have been training individually while in self-isolation during the coronavirus lockdown

Manchester United midfielder Andreas Pereira says the club plan to resume training on May 18.

Players from other Premier League clubs, including Arsenal and Tottenham, have already returned to their training facilities under strict conditions, while the majority of top-flight teams remain in self-isolation.

United players who were based abroad during the coronavirus outbreak have been told to return to the UK and Pereira has confirmed plans are in place to restart training at Carrington later this month.

"We had a meeting and were told that if everything is going well, we'll be back in training on May 18 in groups of six," Pereira told Globo Esporte.

"If that goes well, a week or two later, we'll be able to train as a group.

"There will be six players training initially and there won't be much contact between us. We'll still be separated and training in different parts of the pitch. Those precautions have to be followed.

"I don't know who'll be in my group yet."

