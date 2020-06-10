Brighton: Premier League fixtures, injury latest ahead of season restart

The Premier League is back - but what shape are Brighton in for the season restart as they try to avoid relegation?

Ahead of the top flight's big return this month, we run the rule over Graham Potter's side, from fixtures and fitness to the manager's view and more...

Who have they got left to play?

It is a tough return to action for Brighton, as they face Arsenal at home on Saturday, June 20, before clashes with Leicester and Manchester United - both of which are live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Brighton then face a huge trip to Norwich, before daunting back-to-back home games against Liverpool and Manchester City. Their final three games are against Southampton, Newcastle and Burnley.

Saturday, June 20

Brighton vs Arsenal

Kick-Off: 3pm

Tuesday, June 23

Leicester vs Brighton

Kick-Off: 6pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

Tuesday, June 30

Brighton vs Man Utd

Kick-Off: 8.15pm, live on Sky Sports, Sky Pick

Norwich vs Brighton

Brighton vs Liverpool

Brighton vs Man City

Southampton vs Brighton

Brighton vs Newcastle

Burnley vs Brighton

Where can they finish?

Brighton are 15th in the table and two points clear of the drop. However, their form before the suspension was troubling and they have one of the more difficult run-ins of sides in the bottom six.

Their most likely finish is 16th - but modelling by Experimental361 suggest they are about as likely to finish in the relegation zone as they are outside of it.

Any other commitments?

No. Brighton were knocked out of the FA Cup in the third round in January.

Is everyone fit and available?

Brighton were missing Jose Izquierdo, Steven Alzate and Aaron Connolly before the suspension, all had suffering long-term injuries and it remains to be seen whether they will be fit for the restart.

What form were they in before the break?

Brighton are without a win in the Premier League in 2020 as their poor run of form has seen them nosedive down the table. They have drawn six and lost three of their last nine.

What's the manager said?

"There's suffering to get to the Premier League and there's suffering when you're in the Premier League," Graham Potter told Sky Sports in an exclusive interview last month.

"I've found it challenging. I've found it enjoyable. You can appreciate, there's a responsibility in the Premier League and you also realise that I'm very lucky and privileged to be here as well. I'm sure there's a lot of coaches out there in the world who would swap position with me.

"It's, as you'd expect, challenging, hard, ups and downs. But it's been exciting. There's a lot of work to do, we know that. We've made some steps. We've introduced young players into the group, we've changed the dynamic a little bit. We're at the start of that process. Clearly we need to carry on. That's where the work is now."

The betting - Can Brighton stay out of trouble?

The suspension may well have come at the right time for Brighton, as they were on a really poor run of form. Despite their precarious position and their tricky run-in, Sky Bet still fancies the Seagulls to be a Premier League side come next season.

Brighton to stay up - 1/4 with Sky Bet

