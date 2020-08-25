Brighton friendly could see fans return to football stadium for first time in England since lockdown

Brighton fans could be the first to return to a football stadium in England

Brighton fans could be the first to return to a football stadium in England following the coronavirus lockdown.

A friendly match for the Seagulls, before the new season gets underway, is thought to have been proposed as a test event.

It is likely that only home fans will be allowed to attend the game.

Fans have not been allowed into stadiums since the coronavirus outbreak, with last season's Premier League campaign resuming and concluding in empty venues.

Celtic are in advanced discussions with the Scottish government and SPFL about a test event

The government is due to issue its full proposals for fans returning to stadiums in the coming days.

Celtic are in advanced discussions with the Scottish government and SPFL about a test event this Sunday at Celtic Park when they play Motherwell in the Premiership.