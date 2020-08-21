Brighton captain Lewis Dunk signs new five-year deal

Lewis Dunk was voted Brighton's Player of the Season for 2019/20

Brighton captain Lewis Dunk has signed a new five-year contract, committing his future to the club until 2025.

The 28-year-old defender, who was voted Brighton's Player of the Season for 2019/20, has been a key member of the squad and helped them to their best-ever Premier League finish last term.

Following the completion of the deal, Dunk told Brighton's club website: "I'm delighted to have signed a new contract.

"The aim now is to build on a record Premier League season and help the club continue its recent progress over the next five years."

Head coach Graham Potter said: "We're absolutely delighted that Lewis has made this long-term commitment to the club. It's fantastic news for everyone: the club, the supporters, the team and myself.

"Since I came to the club he's been a joy to work with and he's a top player. We are very lucky to have him.

"I think his role as captain is one he's grown into and one he will do better and better for the next few years.

"He leads by example on the pitch and he's a good lad off it - a delight to work with.

"We're all determined to push on next season and establish the club in the Premier League and I'm really pleased that Lewis will be with us on that journey."

Dunk was part of the club's youth system before making his first-team debut in 2010.

He has gone on to make nearly 300 appearances for the club, including 110 in the Premier League, and won his first England cap in November 2018.