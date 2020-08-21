Matt Clarke: Brighton defender set for Derby loan return

Brighton's Matt Clarke impressed while on loan at Derby last season, making 37 appearances for the club

Brighton defender Matt Clarke looks set for a return to Derby, Sky Sports News can confirm.

The 23-year-old made 37 appearances on loan at the club last season and was voted Derby fans' player of the season.

As things stand, Clarke is competing with Lewis Dunk, Shane Duffy, Adam Webster, Dan Burn, Joel Veltman, Ben White and Leo Ostigard for a centre-back berth at Brighton.

Although Leeds are interested in signing White and Celtic have made enquires over Duffy, it appears Seagulls boss Graham Potter is happy to let Clarke go, with discussions between the clubs ongoing.

David Marshall has moved to Derby from Wigan after keeping 15 clean sheets last season for the Latics

One player who has definitely joined Derby ahead of the new season is goalkeeper David Marshall, arriving at Pride Park on a permanent deal from Wigan.

The 35-year-old, who has also previously played for Celtic, Norwich, Cardiff and Hull, joins Phillip Cocu's side after keeping 15 clean sheets for the Latics last term, and his arrival strengthens the Rams' goalkeeping department after they let Scott Carson continue for a second season on loan with Manchester City.

Meanwhile, former Chelsea defender Jonathan Panzo is also on Derby's wanted list, having made only three first-team appearances since joining Monaco two years ago.

The 19-year-old spent last season on loan in the Belgian top division with Cercle Brugge with much dependent on whether Monaco are prepared to reduce their fee for a player they believe is only worth half the current £4m price tag.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.