Shane Duffy: Celtic make initial enquiry for Brighton defender, confirms Neil Lennon

Shane Duffy has played at Brighton since a move from Blackburn in 2016

Celtic manager Neil Lennon has confirmed the club have made an initial approach to sign Brighton centre-back Shane Duffy.

The Republic of Ireland international was the subject of talks with West Brom earlier this month ahead of a potential move to the newly-promoted Premier League club.

Duffy, 28, who is also a reported target for West Ham, made 19 Premier League appearances for Brighton last season, but has fallen behind Lewis Dunk and Adam Webster who are Graham Potter's preferred centre-back pairing.

"We have made tentative enquiries and we'll see how that goes," Lennon told OTB Sports.

Celtic continue their Scottish Premiership campaign against Dundee United at Tannadice on Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

Dundee U vs Celtic Live on

Summer transfer window - key dates and times

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.