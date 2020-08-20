James Forrest welcomes prospect of Celtic fans returning to stadiums
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that from September 14 sports stadia will be able to reopen to a limited number of spectators with strict social distancing measures.
Last Updated: 20/08/20 6:40pm
Celtic winger James Forrest has welcomed the news that fans are set to return to matches next month.
Scottish football has been played behind closed doors this season due to coronavirus restrictions, however, supporters were given some positive news when First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that - from September 14 - "sports stadia will be able to reopen, though only for limited numbers of spectators and with strict physical distancing in place."
- Walker: Docking Celtic or Aberdeen points would be absurd
- Celtic midfielder Rogic close to Qatari move
Celtic began their quest for Champions League football without the help of their fans on Tuesday night with a 6-0 qualifying win over Icelandic outfit KR Reykjavik.
Forrest looks forward to seeing supporters back in the stands, even if the return is gradual.
He said: "When we were in France playing a couple of pre-season games, a couple of thousand fans made a difference, so I think that that slight atmosphere, home and away, will be beneficial for the players.
"On Tuesday night, you could hear all of the players on the pitch and the coaches from the dugouts.
"We just want to keep winning games and putting in good performances now, and hopefully the fans will be looking forward to getting back in.
"If it's only a small number at the start, then that's what it'll be and hopefully we can then keep getting more and more people back in."
Celtic's hammering of KR Reykjavik earned a home game in the second qualifier against Hungarian champions Ferencvaros next week, in another tie that will be settled on the night.
Dundee U vs Celtic
August 22, 2020, 5:00pm
Live on
The Scotland attacker, speaking ahead of the trip to Dundee United on Saturday live on Sky Sports, said: "We just need to adapt to the one-off games.
"In cup ties in Scotland as well, anything can happen and we know that we need to be at our best and hit the ground running straight from the start.
"We're at home [against Ferencvaros], which gives us an advantage, and we need to make sure that we turn up and put in another good performance."