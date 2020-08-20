Greg Docherty: Hull sign midfielder from Rangers on three-year deal

Greg Docherty has joined Hull City

Hull City have completed the signing of midfielder Greg Docherty from Rangers for an undisclosed fee.

Docherty made just 19 appearances for Rangers after joining his boyhood club from Hamilton in January 2018.

He was not part of Steven Gerrard's long-term plans, spending time on loan in the last two seasons at Shrewsbury, where he was named the club's player of the year, and then Hibernian from January this year until the league shutdown in March.

Docherty becomes Hull's fourth summer signing after their relegation from the Championship last season.

"We're delighted to have added Greg to the group because he'll bring a different dynamic to our midfield," Hull boss Grant McCann told the club's website.

"He's got great energy, has the ability to go from box-to-box and boasts a wide passing range. On top of that, he'll provide a real threat in the final third of the pitch with his ability to both score and create goals.

#RangersFC can today announce the departure of Greg Docherty to @HullCity.



Everyone at Rangers thanks Greg for his dedication and professionalism, we wish him every success at Hull City and in the future.



➡️ https://t.co/OHxteICVRG pic.twitter.com/i7frijDo28 — Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) August 20, 2020

"Despite only being 23 years of age, he's very level headed and mature. I'm excited to start working with Greg on the back of the conversations I've had with him over the past couple of days, which have been really encouraging. He's coming here with a real hunger and desire to want to show people how good he is."

Docherty is the second player to leave Ibrox this week after Ross McCrorie joined Aberdeen on a season-long loan, with the move becoming permanent in June 2021.

