Tom Rogic: Celtic midfielder close to joining unnamed Qatari club

Celtic midfielder Tom Rogic is close to joining an unnamed Qatari club in a deal believed to be worth £3.5m.

The Australia international is yet to feature for the Scottish Premiership champions under Neil Lennon this season.

Rogic was limited to 22 appearances in all competitions last term as the Hoops won a domestic double, including their ninth straight Scottish league title.

The 27-year-old, who joined Celtic in 2013 at the age of 20 from A-League side Central Coast Mariners, will travel to Qatar to discuss personal terms once a deal between the two clubs is finalised.

Government guidelines state visitors to Qatar must quarantine for seven days on arrival.

Rogic has scored 25 goals in 123 appearances for Celtic and won five league titles, four Scottish Cup and four Scottish League Cup trophies during his time in Scotland.