Tariq Lamptey interview: Brighton player on World Cup memories, facing Kaoru Mitoma and his ambitions to improve

"I think I could see it sneaking in," laughs Tariq Lamptey. He is describing the long-range strike deflected into the net by Lewis Dunk in Brighton’s FA Cup win over Liverpool. "The skip helped me out with a touch. If you can't get the goal, the assist isn't bad."

These are not bad times at Brighton and Hove Albion and Lamptey is enjoying his football again. It is two-and-a-half years now since he first lit up the Premier League and though injury disrupted his progress he is ready to shine again under Roberto De Zerbi.

"I feel like I am in good shape," he tells Sky Sports. "After coming back from the World Cup, I am just trying to build on that with the manager. I am trying to work as hard as I can in training, listening to what he is telling us and bringing that out on the pitch."

Image: Tariq Lamptey in action during the World Cup for Ghana against South Korea

Lamptey is 22 now, still wide-eyed and smiling but with a growing body of work behind him - as that reference to his World Cup winter suggests. He made his debut for Ghana against Brazil in September and went on to make two appearances in Qatar.

"To be honest, I just tried to soak in the whole experience. As a little boy you dream of playing in a World Cup. I am grateful to God for the opportunity. Before the games you are thinking, I am actually playing in a World Cup here. It was amazing. You are so excited.

"My parents were born in Ghana so it was a proud moment for the whole family. My dad and my brother were in the crowd so I got to see them after a couple of the games. I would like to have got further and got out of the group but hopefully that is for the future."

He was impressed by star man Mohamed Kudus and is expecting big things from Kamaldeen Sulemana, Southampton's record signing. "He is tricky and he has got some skills. He should have a good time over here. I am looking forward to playing against him."

Lamptey is certainly used to being tested in training. He has the dubious honour of facing Brighton's flying winger Kaoru Mitoma on a daily basis. "He is an amazing player. I am not going to give away any tips on how to stop him but he is really good."

Mitoma, now famously, did his university thesis in his native Japan on the art of dribbling. The pair have not discussed the details yet. "I need to give him a nudge and ask him about that." But Lamptey takes lessons from nobody in one-on-one situations.

"I would definitely back myself for pace," he says. "But the thing about the Premier League is that every week there is a different challenge. You come up against different types of opponent. That is what makes it so great because you are developing every week."

His toughest opponent so far? He names two. "I would say Sadio Mane and Marcus Rashford are the two best that I have faced in the Premier League. They are just great players." But Lamptey's role is evolving and he is trying to pose problems of his own.

Often a wing-back under De Zerbi, the heatmaps show that the majority of Lamptey's involvement now comes in the opposition half. "I don't know if that is because we maybe have a bit more of the ball in the attacking third," he says, examining the graphic.

"The modern full-back is expected to do the job defensively but also help the team attack. That is perfect for me because I love doing my defensive duties, I love challenging myself one-on-one against some of the best players in the Premier League, but I also like helping the team going forward, joining in attacks, getting assists and goals. Both sides are important and I can do both so it suits my game well."

His skillset is being tested under De Zerbi, the Italian coach who has won admirers for building on the work of Graham Potter. "Just this season at Brighton I have played right-back, left-back and on the wing. Wherever the manager sees me I will do it," he says.

"It is different, to be fair, but I scored on the left this season so it is not bad," he adds, referring to his goal against Arsenal in November. "I played a number of positions at Chelsea. I played midfield in my youth. I am just happy to be playing, to be honest."

Image: Tariq Lamptey joined Brighton from Chelsea in January 2020

Lamptey has been following the intriguing use of Rico Lewis in the midfield for Manchester City. "I think there are times this season when we have done things like that as well. In football, you always have to be watching and learning, being adaptable."

That is essential at Brighton, where players have come to expect the unexpected, the club becoming a magnet for relative unknowns to emerge as future stars. Whether it is a winger from Japan or a midfielder from Ecuador, Lamptey always tries to have an open mind.

"I just think that in football, especially for me, growing up in the youth system at Chelsea, you see so many good players. So I am not really surprised when I see someone come in. I always believe in the principle that this person has worked really hard to be here and they deserve to be here. I just look forward to seeing what they can do."

What Brighton can do is the big question now. For now, they are pushing for a finish among the Premier League elite and chasing glory in the FA Cup. "It is going well for us, we are in a really good position, and we are just looking to build on that now," he explains.

"We just need to keep progressing. It is great when you are winning but we cannot get carried away. We do have a really good squad, a mixture of younger and senior players, and that helps us to navigate situations. The club as a whole is a really good place to be.

"As for me, I am just trying to become the player I know I can be. I feel like this is just the start. Hopefully, I can build on this and keep getting better and better. I want to get as many games as I can and contribute. When the team needs me I will be ready."

